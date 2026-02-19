Kuanling Amy Yeh Sells 12,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) CTO Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 12,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $87,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 381,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,949.22. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kuanling Amy Yeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $34,440.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $38,850.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $39,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 12,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $161,880.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

NYSE MAX opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $485.26 million, a P/E ratio of -248.12 and a beta of 1.29. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Zacks Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 target price on MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 680.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,367,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 309,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,301,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

