Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) vs. Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Financial Analysis

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) and Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Coupang has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jowell Global has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Coupang alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coupang and Jowell Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $30.27 billion 1.09 $154.00 million $0.21 86.02 Jowell Global $132.98 million 0.03 -$7.96 million N/A N/A

Coupang has higher revenue and earnings than Jowell Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Jowell Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Coupang shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Jowell Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Jowell Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang 1.16% 6.95% 1.83% Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coupang and Jowell Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 1 4 6 0 2.45 Jowell Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Coupang currently has a consensus target price of $29.89, indicating a potential upside of 65.45%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Jowell Global.

Summary

Coupang beats Jowell Global on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. In addition, the company offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, and India. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Jowell Global

(Get Free Report)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names. The company also offers an online marketplace that enables third-party sellers to sell their products to the company's consumers. Jowell Global Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.