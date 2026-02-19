NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$19.04 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.44 and a 12 month high of C$19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.97.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen. It creates the viscosity needed for pipeline transportation. The Wapiti Montney area delivers the largest portion of hydrocarbon production for NuVista.

