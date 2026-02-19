Insider Buying: Strategic Energy Resources (ASX:SER) Insider Purchases A$70,000.00 in Stock

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (ASX:SER – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Loughnan acquired 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00.

Daniel Loughnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Daniel Loughnan bought 6,000,000 shares of Strategic Energy Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$54,000.00.

Strategic Energy Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

About Strategic Energy Resources

Strategic Energy Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores copper, gold, and mineral sands. It holds 100% interests in the East Tennant copper-gold project located in Northern Territory; and the Ambergate heavy mineral sands project located in Western Australia, as well as the South Cobar, East Cowal, South Cowal, Northeast Mundi, and Garema projects located in New South Wales. The company also holds interests in the Gawler Craton copper-gold project located in South Australia; and the Isa North project situated in Queensland.

