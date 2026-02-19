Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Increases Holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SPRY

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 764,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,647 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.77% of ARS Pharmaceuticals worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $934.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.51. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $18.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPRY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

