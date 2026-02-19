Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,540 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of DaVita worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,403,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $147.76 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average of $125.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.16. DaVita had a net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 413.18%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $158.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

