Analyzing Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) & iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iQIYI and Bright Mountain Media”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI $4.00 billion 0.42 $104.68 million ($0.06) -29.33 Bright Mountain Media $56.68 million 0.02 -$17.02 million ($0.08) -0.06

Profitability

iQIYI has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. iQIYI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Mountain Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares iQIYI and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI -1.45% -2.44% -0.71% Bright Mountain Media -23.00% N/A -34.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iQIYI and Bright Mountain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI 2 0 2 0 2.00 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

iQIYI presently has a consensus target price of $2.64, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Given iQIYI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iQIYI is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of iQIYI shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of iQIYI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

iQIYI has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 124.25, indicating that its stock price is 12,325% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iQIYI beats Bright Mountain Media on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. It also offers membership, online advertising, content distribution, and live broadcasting services. In addition, the company operates iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting platform that enables users to follow their favorite hosts and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Lite that offers an easy and quick access to the personalized videos based on their user preferences. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as engages in developing a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu, Inc.

About Bright Mountain Media

(Get Free Report)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services. The company serves advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.