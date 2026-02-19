Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.1429.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

ACHR stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a current ratio of 18.19. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

In other news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,272,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,032. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

