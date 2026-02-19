Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUNMF shares. Wall Street Zen cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cormark raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 645.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72.

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company’s portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

