NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Biogen by 172.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $194.13 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $202.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.84.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

