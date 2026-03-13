Bokf Na Sells 4,182 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $131.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average is $134.33. The company has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

