Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Up 22.2% in January

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 58,975 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 48,256 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,861 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio sold 1,417 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $31,599.10. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22.30. This trade represents a 99.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: ETG) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund seeks to provide monthly distributions with the potential for long-term total return, emphasizing high-quality income-producing equity securities from issuers around the world while aiming to enhance after-tax yield for shareholders.

ETG’s portfolio is composed primarily of dividend-paying common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into equity shares, and American Depositary Receipts across developed and emerging markets.

