BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.5556.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BETA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BETA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on BETA Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded BETA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BETA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th.

BETA Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

BETA Technologies stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. BETA Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.26.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($9.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million.

Institutional Trading of BETA Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BETA. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

BETA Technologies Company Profile

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

