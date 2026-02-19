Insider Buying: Podium Minerals (ASX:POD) Insider Acquires A$128,632.55 in Stock

Podium Minerals Limited (ASX:POD – Get Free Report) insider Linton Putland acquired 1,811,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 per share, with a total value of A$128,632.55.

Podium Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,050.45 and a beta of 1.38.

About Podium Minerals

Podium Minerals Limited operates as an exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. Its primary project is the Parks Reef project covering an area of 77 square kilometers over the Weld Range Complex located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Weld Range Metals Limited. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

