Insider Buying: Podium Minerals (ASX:POD) Insider Acquires A$128,632.55 in Stock

Podium Minerals Limited (ASX:POD – Get Free Report) insider Linton Putland acquired 1,811,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 per share, with a total value of A$128,632.55.
Podium Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,050.45 and a beta of 1.38.
About Podium Minerals
