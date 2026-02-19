NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Cencora by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $360.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.10 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on Cencora from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,111.10. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,620. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,220 shares of company stock worth $5,282,867 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

