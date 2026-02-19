GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 8,491 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. $WMK

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Weis Markets worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 22.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 204,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WMK opened at $72.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $90.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weis Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Weis Markets, Inc (NYSE: WMK) is a regional supermarket chain headquartered in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, operating more than 200 stores across the Mid-Atlantic and Eastern Seaboard. Founded in 1912 by Harry and Sigmund Weis as a small produce and egg business, the company has grown into a full-service grocer serving Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio. Weis Markets offers a broad selection of products including fresh produce, bakery, deli, dairy, meat and seafood, alongside grocery, general merchandise and prepared foods.

In addition to traditional grocery offerings, Weis Markets provides pharmacy services in many of its locations, as well as in-store fuel centers at select sites.

