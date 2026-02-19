Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Takes $719,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.5% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,947,000 after acquiring an additional 231,489 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 54.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total transaction of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 806,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,267,708.43. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $157,357.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,497.76. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 65,767 shares of company stock worth $12,802,440 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $214.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $221.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 53.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams?Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi?brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher?end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

