Maridea Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,910,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,965,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,679 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,388,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after buying an additional 417,901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 672.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after buying an additional 291,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 792.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 294,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after buying an additional 261,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

TIP stock opened at $111.16 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

