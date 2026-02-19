Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Issues Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KGC opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.74.

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark cut Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 85.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

