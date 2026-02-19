Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Issues Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of KGC opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.74.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Kinross reported $0.67 EPS for Q4, comfortably ahead of consensus and well up from $0.20 a year ago; strong margins and ROE were highlighted. This earnings beat supports near-term earnings momentum and valuation. Kinross Gold (KGC) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — The board approved a 14% rise to the annual cash dividend (now $0.16 per share annualized) and declared the Q4 payout, boosting yield and signaling confidence in cash flow. This directly supports shareholder returns and may attract income-focused buyers. Kinross announces 14% annual increase to cash dividend and declares Q4 dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Strong cash generation and capital returns — Kinross reported record 2025 free cash flow of $2.5B, returned $1.5B to creditors and shareholders, and reiterated a three?year production outlook (2.0M Au eq. oz./yr) and a target to return ~40% of free cash flow to shareholders in 2026. These metrics underpin the dividend move and reduce execution risk. Kinross reports 2025 fourth-quarter and full-year results
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent strong run-up — Commentators note KGC has rallied ~38% over the past three months on higher gold prices and improving project cash flows; that sharp move tightens upside and raises sensitivity to execution and commodity moves. Kinross Gold Stock Rallies 38% in 3 Months
- Negative Sentiment: Gold price headwinds could cap gains — Pre-earnings coverage flagged cooling in gold markets, which would limit top-line leverage if sustained; investors should watch gold prices and macro drivers that could offset the company’s operational positives. Kinross Earnings in Focus as Gold Markets Cool From Recent Highs
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 85.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.
Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.
