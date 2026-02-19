iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,870 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $52,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,847,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,107,000 after purchasing an additional 145,141 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 362,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $104.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $105.24.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

