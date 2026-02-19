NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 112,724 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,724 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $22,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,779,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,547 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,947,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,923,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,341 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,497,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 269.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,597,000 after buying an additional 682,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.72 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -112.98%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

