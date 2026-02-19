Synergy Investment Management LLC Takes $6.50 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 154,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,179,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,476,000 after buying an additional 2,471,984 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,854,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 19,353,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,975 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,850,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $46.01.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.