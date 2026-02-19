SG Capital Management LLC Invests $3.03 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $1,355,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $1,425,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 21,747 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 603,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after buying an additional 464,570 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a net margin of 2.68%.Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,167,641 shares in the company, valued at $874,331,362.40. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

