Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 17,882 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. $HZO

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 716,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the quarter. MarineMax accounts for about 1.6% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 3.34% of MarineMax worth $18,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $35.00 price objective on MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

MarineMax stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). MarineMax had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $505.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

