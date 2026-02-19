Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 19.87%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,092,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 181.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 843,033 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after buying an additional 699,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 368,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating industrial logistics properties across the United States. The company specializes in modern distribution centers, cross-dock facilities and last-mile delivery hubs designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics customers. ILPT’s assets are characterized by high ceilings, ample loading docks and clear spans to accommodate a wide range of warehouse functions.

Formed as a spin-off from STAG Industrial, Inc in January 2022, ILPT commenced operations with a portfolio of strategically located facilities and a disciplined acquisition strategy.

