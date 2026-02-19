Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 19.87%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,092,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 181.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 843,033 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after buying an additional 699,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 368,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating industrial logistics properties across the United States. The company specializes in modern distribution centers, cross-dock facilities and last-mile delivery hubs designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics customers. ILPT’s assets are characterized by high ceilings, ample loading docks and clear spans to accommodate a wide range of warehouse functions.

Formed as a spin-off from STAG Industrial, Inc in January 2022, ILPT commenced operations with a portfolio of strategically located facilities and a disciplined acquisition strategy.

