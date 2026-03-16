Junto Capital Management LP Takes $35.87 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 248,348 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 89.1% during the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 17,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,735,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in M/I Homes by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

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M/I Homes Price Performance

MHO stock opened at $128.52 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M/I Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MHO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $72,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,582.80. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $2,198,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,161,708.40. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 49,213 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,268 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

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