Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 108,414 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $38.77 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

