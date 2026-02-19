Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR $DAVA

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,334 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 1.69% of Endava worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 733.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 16.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.
Endava Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Endava Company Profile
Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.
Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.
