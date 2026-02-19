NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $338.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $344.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.05 and a 200 day moving average of $330.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

