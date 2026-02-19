International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0%

International Business Machines stock opened at $260.96 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.22 and its 200-day moving average is $284.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $243.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $304.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.07.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

