Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 399,912 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,912 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 6.66% of Advance Auto Parts worth $245,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 290.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Citigroup raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.93.

NYSE:AAP opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $70.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.16) EPS. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.99%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

