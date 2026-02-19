Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 399,912 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,912 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 6.66% of Advance Auto Parts worth $245,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 290.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Advance Auto Parts
Here are the key news stories impacting Advance Auto Parts this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — AAP reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings and revenue (EPS and sales topped consensus), and management set FY2026 guidance (EPS range). That beat prompted analysts to raise forecasts, supporting upside potential. Advance Auto Parts Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Several firms lifted price targets after the quarter — Royal Bank of Canada raised its PT to $63 (sector perform) and Truist raised its PT to $57 while keeping a hold/neutral view; those raises signal some analyst conviction in the recovery. RBC Adjusts Price Target on Advance Auto Parts to $63
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating — the firm is sticking with a neutral view, which suggests limited near-term upside from their perspective. Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
- Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital (press coverage) is still labeling AAP a hold despite adjusting targets — mixed messaging from the same/related houses can muddy investor conviction. RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
- Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral (“neutral”) rating with a $47 price target — this implies meaningful downside from recent levels and highlights divergent analyst views. DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral on Advance Auto Parts
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation and flow considerations: the stock’s P/E is elevated, trading volume was below average today, and several firms retain neutral/hold stances — those factors can limit rally momentum even after an earnings beat. Advance Auto Parts Trading and Valuation Snapshot
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on AAP
Advance Auto Parts Price Performance
NYSE:AAP opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $70.00.
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.16) EPS. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.99%.
Advance Auto Parts Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.
The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Advance Auto Parts
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.