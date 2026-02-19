Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $40.97 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $40,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 79.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.84.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $965.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.52 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.37%.MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc (NYSE: MSM) is a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products serving a broad range of industrial customers across North America. The company offers an extensive portfolio of cutting tools, abrasives, measuring and inspection instruments, fasteners, safety supplies and other essential components used in manufacturing, metalworking and production environments. MSC delivers products through a multi-channel distribution network, including an extensive branch system, e-commerce platform and dedicated sales force.

In addition to its core product offerings, MSC Industrial Direct provides value-added services designed to improve productivity and reduce downtime for its customers.

