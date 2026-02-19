BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,095,036 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 1,281,646 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,423 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,423 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 21.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 241,434 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 120.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 822,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 450,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Price Performance

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.78. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE:BHR) is a publicly traded equity real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and operating upper-upscale and luxury hotels and resorts. The company invests in a combination of direct fee interests and equity stakes in well-known branded properties, structuring its investments through long-term leases, ground leases and joint ventures. Braemar’s business model generates stable cash flows through base rent, percentage rent tied to property revenues and reimbursements for property operating expenses and capital improvements.

The company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in primary urban and resort markets across the United States, including key destinations in California, Florida and the Northeast corridor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.