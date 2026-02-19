Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 108.40 and last traded at GBX 106.80, with a volume of 875454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 99 to GBX 101 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Target Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 101.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.70. The company has a market capitalization of £661.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.

