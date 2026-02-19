Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 108.40 and last traded at GBX 106.80, with a volume of 875454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 99 to GBX 101 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Target Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 101.
Check Out Our Latest Report on THRL
Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
About Target Healthcare REIT
Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Target Healthcare REIT
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.