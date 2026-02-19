Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,578,305 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 8,825,148 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Energy Vault Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:NRGV opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $514.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRGV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $5.19 target price on Energy Vault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Energy Vault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M2) Softbank sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,535,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,776,315.15. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,150,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,063.02. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Vault by 41.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 687,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

Further Reading

