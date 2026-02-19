Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,262 and last traded at GBX 1,251.28, with a volume of 31202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,246.
Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Up 0.6%
The stock has a market capitalization of £544.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,125.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 995.98.
Fidelity Emerging Markets Company Profile
Three Key Reasons to invest:
Compelling structural growth
The world ‘s emerging markets, whose younger, more dynamic economies provide fertile ground for companies to thrive, are home to opportunities that can’t be found elsewhere.
Research expertise on the ground
We are embedded in these markets around the globe.
