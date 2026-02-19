Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.85 and last traded at GBX 1.81. Approximately 616,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,855,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.76.
Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research note on Monday, January 12th.
About Quadrise
Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.
Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).
