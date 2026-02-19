NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 481,078 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,078 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $43,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.