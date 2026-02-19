NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,699 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,170,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,973,000 after purchasing an additional 121,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,874,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,075,000 after acquiring an additional 105,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,948,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,002,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,160,000 after purchasing an additional 838,546 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX opened at $352.50 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $369.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.67 and a 200 day moving average of $298.47.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

In related news, insider Samir Mehta sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total value of $1,640,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,636.60. The trade was a 45.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial set a $364.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

