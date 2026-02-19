GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Arista Networks by 2,829.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,828 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $247,451,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 14.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,494,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,967.12. The trade was a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $3,694,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,124.16. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 160,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,388 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $139.63 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

See Also

