Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,996 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,253,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
More Visa News
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa gains traction in stablecoin and crypto payouts through partnerships and network expansions—this extends Visa Direct use cases and supports fee-bearing volume growth. Visa Helps Wirex Provide Stablecoin Payments for BaaS Clients
- Positive Sentiment: Visa’s principal-membership adoption by European e?money firms enables stablecoin?linked debit cards, broadening card-rail usage for crypto-backed balances in Europe. This can boost transaction volumes and issuer fees. Quantoz gains Visa nod to issue stablecoin-linked debit cards in Europe
- Positive Sentiment: Banqup partnership: Visa will power integrated e?invoicing and e?payment solutions in Europe (Visa Direct/Commercial Solutions), supporting B2B payments growth and higher-value commercial flows. Banqup and Visa enter strategic partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Regional expansion: Visa created a North Africa sub?region (Egypt, Libya, Sudan) to accelerate digital payment adoption — a strategic growth move into underpenetrated markets. Visa Launches North Africa Sub-Region
- Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind: Olympic-related travel/spending in Italy is lifting cross?border and card volume in the region, which benefits Visa’s interchange revenue. Olympics boost spending in Italy; UK banks push Visa, Mastercard rival
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from “hold” to “strong-buy,” which can attract buyer interest and support multiple expansion. Zacks – Freedom Capital upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: Zacks highlights Visa among five transaction stocks to watch—cross?border and e?commerce growth offset higher tech/expense pressures; useful for relative positioning but not a direct catalyst. 5 Financial Transaction Stocks to Watch
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail/investor interest: Zacks notes increased searches on Visa, signaling heightened attention that can amplify moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Investors Heavily Search Visa Inc.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market noise: A MarketBeat piece on AI infrastructure (Vertiv) is driving sector rotation into AI?infrastructure names; this is a broader market theme and only indirectly relevant to Visa. Vertiv’s $15 Billion Backlog Is the Loudest AI Signal in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive/regulatory risk: Several U.K. banks are exploring a domestic alternative to Visa and Mastercard amid geopolitical concerns — an early-stage initiative that could pressure long-term market share or interchange in the U.K. if it advances. Monitor developments for timing and regulatory reaction. UK bank bosses plan Visa/Mastercard alternative British Banks Push For UK Alternative to Visa and Mastercard Banks to discuss UK alternative
Insider Activity at Visa
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.21.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $320.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $581.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.24.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
