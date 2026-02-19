Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,996 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,253,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity at Visa

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $320.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $581.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.24.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.