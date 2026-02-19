Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Position Boosted by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $3,311,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,363.15. The trade was a 77.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,041.25. The trade was a 54.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

