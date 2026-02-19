Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Lowers Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,232 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $537,418,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Kenvue by 233.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,388,000 after buying an additional 21,886,537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,265,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436,166 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 14,509,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,246,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Kenvue news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. The trade was a 13.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

KVUE opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.59. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.67%.

KVUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

