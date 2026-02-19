Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.83 and traded as high as GBX 107. Albion Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 107, with a volume of 51 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £269.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.61 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.98.
Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Albion Enterprise VCT had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 1,726.26%.
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture. The fund invests in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom and invests in shares or securities including loans with a five year or greater maturity period.
