Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.83 and traded as high as GBX 107. Albion Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 107, with a volume of 51 shares.

Albion Enterprise VCT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £269.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.61 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.98.

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Albion Enterprise VCT had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 1,726.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Albion Enterprise VCT

In other Albion Enterprise VCT news, insider Christopher Burrows purchased 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 per share, with a total value of £5,989.08. Also, insider Ben Larkin purchased 43,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 per share, with a total value of £49,909. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 59,466 shares of company stock worth $6,891,102. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture. The fund invests in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom and invests in shares or securities including loans with a five year or greater maturity period.

Featured Stories

