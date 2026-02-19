Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$94.46 and traded as high as C$94.48. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$94.28, with a volume of 1,162,289 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.39. The stock has a market cap of C$32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.53%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital’s acquisition of Tim Horton’s International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (19,250 units), Tim Horton’s (5,300 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,700 units).

Featured Stories

