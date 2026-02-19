Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and traded as high as $15.1750. Seven and I shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 80,952 shares traded.

Seven and I Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Seven and I alerts:

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Seven and I had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seven and I Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven and I

Seven & I Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for its convenience store operations under the 7-Eleven banner. Established as a holding company in 2005 through the reorganization of legacy retail businesses, Seven & I groups a portfolio of retail and service businesses including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, foodservice operations, and financial services.

The company’s core activity is the development and franchising of convenience stores that offer a mix of prepared foods, grocery items, daily necessities and quick-service retail products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seven and I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven and I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.