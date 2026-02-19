NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 132,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its position in shares of American International Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 12,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,378,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117,583 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in American International Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.56%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

