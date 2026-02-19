LENSAR (LNSR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.69. LENSAR has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $17.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNSR. Wall Street Zen raised LENSAR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of LENSAR

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNSR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LENSAR by 103.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in LENSAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LENSAR by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in LENSAR by 11.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a medical technology company specializing in advanced laser systems for ophthalmic surgery. Its flagship product, the LENSAR Laser System, combines proprietary three-dimensional imaging with precision-guided femtosecond laser delivery to perform critical steps in cataract procedures, including capsulotomy creation, lens fragmentation and corneal incisions.

Founded in 2005, LENSAR has concentrated its research and development efforts on enhancing surgical accuracy and patient outcomes in cataract treatment.

