Circle 2 Sponsor Corp Columbus Purchases 265,000 Shares of CM Life Sciences II (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Stock

CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Circle 2 Sponsor Corp Columbus purchased 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CM Life Sciences II Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMIIU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

Get CM Life Sciences II alerts:

About CM Life Sciences II

(Get Free Report)

CM Life Sciences II, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware in February 2021. The company’s units trade on the OTC market under the ticker CMIIU. As a blank?check company, CM Life Sciences II seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses in the life sciences industry, including biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, medical devices and related areas.

The company raised capital through its initial public offering in mid-2021, issuing public units each comprising one share of Class A common stock and a fraction of a warrant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.