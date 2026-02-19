Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.14 and traded as low as GBX 163.91. Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 166, with a volume of 180,049 shares.

Montanaro European Smaller Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Montanaro European Smaller alerts:

Montanaro European Smaller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small European quoted companies. It seeks to achieve capital growth in excess of its benchmark, the MSCI Europe SmallCap (ex-UK) Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City. We ignore market noise and focus on identifying the highest quality businesses that we can own for the long-term.

Almost 30 years later, we manage over £3.5bn (€4bn) on behalf of our clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.